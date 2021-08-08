It’s high time we walked the FGM talk to protect our girls

FGM

The short-term effects of FGM are shock, pain, excessive bleeding, infections, damage to adjacent organs, delayed or incomplete healing and urinary tract infections.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media group

By  Purity Njoki

Law student

University of Nairobi

A decade later, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), the ritual removal of some or all of the external female genitalia, persists despite it having no health benefits for women and girls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.