Ismaili community in Kenya marks Global Ismaili Civic Day

The Ismaili community in Nairobi on Saturday marked the Global Ismaili Civic Day (GICD) 2024, planting trees and offering free medical screening to the community members regardless of faith, gender or background.

The weekend-long event was also observed in the coastal city of Mombasa and lakeside city of Kisumu where they also volunteered, in their small ways, to impact the communities around them.

The GICD offers a unique opportunity to witness impactful community service projects inspired by His Highness the Aga Khan’s vision of promoting volunteerism and civic responsibility.

The GICD, Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Representative for Kenya Amin Mwaji said, is being observed globally in over 30 countries.

Offering health screening

“There is a long history [and] a long tradition of voluntary service with the Ismaili community which has got us to the point where today we have over 600 different activities taking place,” said the AKDN representative.

"Whether it's planting trees to green our environment, offering health screening to uplift our communities, or contributing in countless other ways, each of you plays a vital role in making a tangible impact," President of the Ismaili Council for Kenya Shamira Dostmohamed said.

“We are extremely grateful for all the partnerships and sponsorships which has enabled us to have programs and events at multiple locations over this weekend with the aim of reaching some very ambitious targets. And I know together we will meet those targets. These are not just aspirations, they are actions that every one of you, through your presence and participation today, are helping bring to life,” Dostmohamed added.

The Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Director Finance Alkarim said the activities were a reminder that small acts when done collectively can lead to a big change.

“Each tree that will be planted over this weekend helps us in our global fight against climate change. Every blood donation will save a life. Every medical screening empowers individuals to take charge of their health,” Mr Jiwa said.

Environmental Stewardship

“At DTB, we have always believed that the strength of any business lies in the strength of the communities it serves. Our participation in this initiative alongside the Ismaili community is guided by a shared purpose of improving the quality of lives of all and creating a social lasting and meaningful impact,” he explained.

The Aga Khan University Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rashid Khalani echoed the words of His Highness the Aga Khan.

“Your patriotism and loyalty must be sincere, active, and productive. Please follow this advice. Be industrious and hardworking…The work done for the good of the community is always noble, and verily we are taught that all good deeds shall be compensated,” he said.

“This year, a central focus will be on Environmental Stewardship. Volunteers will be responding to climate change, disaster relief, and food insecurity. They will also organise advocacy and education sessions to inform individuals and communities about the delicate state of our natural environment,” read the.ismaili, the official website of the Ismaili Muslim Community.

Growth and development

“In order to tackle any problem, it’s important to know the extent of the issue at hand. But since accurate information is not always available, environmental education helps people understand what climate change is, why it’s happening, how it affects individuals and our planet.”

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam. The Shia form one of the two major interpretations of Islam, the Sunni being the other.

Mr Eliud Owalo, the Deputy Chief of Staff in President William Ruto’s office, said the government recognises and celebrates the longstanding contributions of the Ismaili community to the nation’s growth and development.