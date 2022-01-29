Boerboel dog

Philip Ouma and a colleague  from KK Security Guards Company  handles Boerboel dogs in Eldoret.

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Is Boerboel the most ferocious, dangerous dog?

By  Saturday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • The dogs, some say, are hardly friendly to strangers and it doesn’t help matters that they can be intimidatingly big.
  • The dog is banned or prohibited in some countries; among them Switzerland, France, Mauritius and Qatar.

A dog breed that can grow to up to 120 kilos, and whose puppy costs at least Sh100,000 from some breeders has been a subject of discussion this week after it was reported to have killed a house help in Malindi, Kilifi County, on Monday.

