Interior PS Omollo: All is set for Jamuhuri Day celebrations

Kenyans intending to grace this year's Jamhuri Day Celebrations next Monday at Nyayo Stadium will have to be at the venue and seated by 8am.

This directive was issued by the Ministry of Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo as he led the National Celebrations Committee in inspecting preparedness at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi yesterday evening.

“We have taken the whole day here walking around the stadium, looking at the rehearsals and listening to the various groups presenting. We have gone through the motions with the team, and are happy with the preparations.” he said.

The celebrations, whose theme is on Technology and Digital Economy, will be the first of many by the 5th administration under President William Ruto.

Yesterday, President Ruto announced thematic celebrations going forward revealing that this year’s Jamhuri Day will be about Kenya’s growth in the Information, Communication and Technology sector.

During the course of the week, the Ministry of ICT together with other stakeholders (both local and international) will showcase innovations in technology and what the government is doing in the digital space.

This culminating to high level engagements and exhibitions at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Saturday and Sunday where global online job opportunities will be available for the youth.

“We expect several guests and tech leaders who will be gracing the celebrations. Additionally, the celebrations will have a military component known as trooping of the colors followed by entertainment from several teams from across the country,” said PS Omollo.

The interior PS also noted that the committee is working with security agencies to ensure the safety of all those who will attend the celebrations.

Additionally, traffic updates will be announced by relevant stakeholders ahead of the celebrations and 20,000 guests are expected to be in attendance.

The Principal Secretary of ICT and Digital Economy, Eng. John Tanui, a member of the National Celebrations Committee, on his part announced free technology scholarships for certification courses for any eligible adult attending the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations in person at the Nyayo Stadium on Monday.

The scholarships will be offered at the various universities partnering with the National Government such as Arizona State University and the Thunderbird School of Global Management.