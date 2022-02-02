Francis Zuriels Moturi

Former NSSF manager Francis Zuriels Moturi at the anti-corruption court in Nairobi on January 31, 2022.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How NSSF chief masterminded theft of billions

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2004, the NSSF Board resolved that it would increase revenue streams by buying shares in listed companies.
  • Share prices had started to rise, and investors could expect hefty dividends which informed NSSF’s move.



 

A few months after President Mwai Kibaki was sworn into office, his administration set out to deliver promises made on the campaign trail.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.