Cybercrime suspects
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Inside Forkbombo, the dreaded Kenyan cybercrime gang

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It started by stealing a few thousands from victims, before graduating into multimillion-shilling heists and going international.
  • By 2013, the group of hackers was dismantling some of the best cyber-security systems and taking money from whomever they desired to rob.

When financial institutions in Kenya started recording increased cyber-attacks in 2010, it was believed the country’s detectives would easily stamp out the crime.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.