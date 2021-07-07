Rwanda jails 8 Kenyans in Equity Bank hacking case

An Equity Bank branch in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The eight are part of a 12-man gang arrested in 2019 by the Rwandan Investigation Bureau (RIB) that included three Rwandese nationals and a Ugandan.

Eight Kenyans arrested in Rwanda for hacking Equity Bank have been handed eight-year jail terms and fined Sh5.6 million.

