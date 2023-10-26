In the name of the war: How conmen are duping people to donate for Israeli, Hamas war victims

As the world rallies resources to help those affected by the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, cybercriminals are taking advantage of people's goodwill and generosity.

They are now tricking unsuspecting victims into making donations. The result? Their hard-earned money ends up in the clutches of thieves.

According to a recent report by Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, cybercriminals have taken advantage of the situation by distributing more than 500 scam emails and setting up fraudulent websites designed to speed up the transfer of funds.

The scale of these scams is alarming and calls for heightened vigilance.

These online scammers are now posing as charities and tugging at the heartstrings with their eloquent and sympathetic appeals for donations.

Their emails, mostly in English, are cleverly disguised as humanitarian initiatives seeking financial support for victims of the conflict.

But here is where their cunning reaches new heights: they use advanced social engineering techniques to prey on people's altruism, manipulating their emotions to persuade them to make fictitious donations.

These scammers cleverly pose as benevolent entities and use emotional language to lure people into their web of deceit.

These fraudulent emails are designed to evade spam filters, using text variations and cunning tactics to avoid detection.

The scammers use persuasive 'fundraising appeals' with phrases such as 'we appeal to your compassion and benevolence' or 'we appeal to your empathy and generosity'. They cleverly replace common words like 'help' with synonyms like 'support' or 'aid'.

They even change links and sender addresses to avoid detection. This level of deception requires robust cybersecurity solutions to counter their tactics, as Andrey Kovtun, a security expert at Kaspersky, points out.

"This is why we urge people to check the charity's website and credentials. You should also check the organisation's credentials in a known database to confirm that they are genuine," Kovtun said.

The links embedded in these fraudulent emails take victims to fake websites. These seemingly legitimate sites provide background information on the conflict, display heartbreaking photos and relentlessly urge visitors to open their wallets.

But this is where the trap is set.

Fraudsters, operating seamlessly from behind their screens, make the process of transferring money a breeze.

It is also worth noting that scam sites are adaptable, constantly changing their appearance and expanding their range of targets.

These scam sites also lack transparency, often omitting essential details such as information about the charity's organisers, intended beneficiaries, legitimate documentation, or clear and accountable explanations of how the funds will be used.

They offer multiple options for cryptocurrency transactions, including bitcoin, ethereum, tether and litecoin, ensuring that their victims' funds disappear into the digital abyss.

"Stay vigilant. A fake website may look almost identical to a genuine charity site, with the only difference being the details of where to send donations. Spelling and grammatical errors are often a sign of a fake site. So be careful not to fall into these traps," he added.

This comes just hours after the United Nations, the United States and Canada issued a joint appeal for a humanitarian pause in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The aim is to facilitate the safe delivery of aid to the many civilians in Gaza who are in desperate need of essentials such as food, water, medicine and electricity.

The call for unimpeded aid comes as Gaza's Health ministry reported that more than 700 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes in a single night. The grim toll represents the highest 24-hour death toll since the start of the two-week siege.

Relief efforts are underway, with eight trucks of water, food and medicine entering Gaza from Egypt, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.