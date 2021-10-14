Kamae
In Kamae, bulldozers are coming, not title deeds

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • More than 2,000 residents of Kamae estate will lose their properties at the fall of the hammer.
  • Kamae Community chairman Francis Ng’ang’a says there are about 2,400 plots of about 66 by 32 feet.

Miriam Wanjiku’s* tone is a riddle. One moment it is rippling with hope, the next it plummets into lows of pain and regret, and you cannot tell exactly where one feeling ends and cues in the other.

