IEBC, journalist groups sign deal to ease election reporting

The Kenya Editors’ Guild and the Kenya Union of Journalists on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the electoral agency to facilitate reporting on the August 9 General Election.

The deal, which was signed in Nakuru city, was between a media task force from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the steering committee of the Kenya Media Sector Working Group.

IEBC acting CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan said the agreement will ease the media’s work of disseminating relevant and verifiable information.

"The MoU is meant to ensure there is transparency in results transmission during the August 9 General Election and also to ease reporting of the events leading to election day,” said Mr Marjan at the event.

Also attending were Kenya Union of Journalists secretary-general Eric Oduor, Kenya Editors Guild CEO Rosalia Omungo and IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Ms Omungo said the MoU will help the media and the IEBC work more closely in disseminating news.