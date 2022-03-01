MPs concerned over IEBC's preparedness for the General Election

IEBC Chair and CEO

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and acting CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan. IEBC is behind schedule in hiring an independent firm to audit the voter register.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The electoral agency is behind schedule in hiring an independent firm to audit the voter register, prompting MPs to raise concerns about its preparedness for the August 9 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.