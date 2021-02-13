ICJ rejects Kenya's request to delay Somalia maritime case

  • Nairobi says its new legal team recruited in January last year has been unable to prepare due to travel restrictions imposed by authorities around the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The International Court of Justice has declined Kenya’s request to delay a case in which Somalia has sued over a common maritime boundary.

