Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed
File | PSCU

Africa

Prime

How Kenya nurtured Somalia’s transitional government—then lost influence years later

By  Sunday Nation Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Fourteen years ago, in January 2007, Somalia President Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed set foot in Mogadishu for the first time since taking office in 2004. His triumphant entry in the capital symbolised victory for Somalia’s Transitional Federal Government (TFG) and indeed Kenya, from where he had ruled his country for three years.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya’s Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000

  2. Kenya writes to AU over fresh fighting near Mandera

  3. Experts: Cut Somalia-Kenya ties unlikely to hold

  4. Cyclone leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambique

  5. Kibicho at DCI over Sonko election claims

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.