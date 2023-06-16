I've spent Sh58 million on DJ Evolve's medical bills, upkeep, Babu Owino tells court

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has told a court that he spent over Sh58 million on the medical and upkeep of DJ Evolve Felix Orinda who was injured at B Club in Kilimani area Nairobi County in 2015.

Owino, who was defending himself in a case of entering a public place with a firearm, told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi that he had decided to financially support DJ Orinda on humanitarian grounds as a leader until he recovers.

The MP told Ochoi that he had paid Sh23 million to Nairobi Hospital where DJ Evolve is receiving medication.

He also told the magistrate that he bought DJ Evolve a residential house valued at Sh17 million.

Led in his sworn defense by lawyer Duncan Okatch, the second-term MP said he paid bills for physiotherapists, two nurses and occupational therapy totaling Sh11.1 million.

On medication, the lawmaker said the MP bought drugs and other accessories for Sh5.5 million.

Asked by Okatch if he has other plans for DJ Evolve, the MP said he has put in place plans to airlift him to India for specialized treatment besides setting up a DJ academy for him.

"I have been a friend of DJ Evolve for a long time and I am committed to supporting him until he fully recovers," Owino told Ochoi as he presented an agreement to support the DJ.

The MP said he was at the club when he saw DJ Evolve fall.

"I rushed to assist him as a leader because I could not climb like the others," Owino testified.

He said that when he was growing up in the Nyalenda slums on the outskirts of Kisumu City, he made a pact with God that when he became a person of means, he would help the needy.

Owino denied misusing his firearm, saying he did not have a gun when he entered the club despite being a licensed gun owner.

He said it was stored in the club's armory.

He said that from the ballistic report presented to the court, no evidence was presented by the prosecution to show that the bullet that pierced DJ Evolve came from his gun.

He further testified that his gun had jammed three days ago when he went to the shooting range in Ngong and he had planned to take it for service but due to commitments he did not do so.

He told the Court that of the ten prosecution witnesses who testified, none pointed an accusing finger at him to implicate him in the shooting.

The court heard that the prosecution did not even produce the results of the DNA tests conducted by the government chemist to justify their case.

He said that none of the doctors from the government chemist who conducted the toxicology tests were called to testify.

The lawmaker said the charges brought against him for being disorderly and carrying a gun at the B Club were not justified.

He pointed out that even the video produced in court did not show him being disorderly or holding a gun as alleged.

He further told the court that the DCI had recommended to the DPP that the criminal case against him be withdrawn.

He informed the court that he would be calling five witnesses to corroborate his evidence.