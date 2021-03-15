Court declines DJ Evolve request to withdraw case against Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, real name Paul Ongili, at the Milimani Law Courts on February 13, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi declined the request, saying the application did not meet the threshold for withdrawing a criminal case.

The attempted murder case against Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino, will proceed as a magistrate's court has declined the victim's request to withdraw it.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.