I sold Sh380m city hotel to Waititu, trader tells court

A Nairobi-based businesswoman yesterday detailed how she sold a city hotel to former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu at a cost of Sh380 million four years ago.

Ms Rahab Mwihaki Karoki said she received Sh350 million in 2018 for the sale of Delta Hotel, a building situated along University Way in Nairobi, to Mr Waititu.

She said the former governor was yet to complete paying the full purchase price (of Sh380 million) and that a debt of Sh29 million was still outstanding, though the ownership of the property had shifted to him through a transfer form dated April 16, 2018.

Testifying in the graft case facing Mr Waititu, the businesswoman said she received the money through her bank account in 17 different transactions between April and September 2018.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki at a court in Milimani, Nairobi, Ms Karoki said Mr Waititu still owes her Sh29 million.

Asked why she was yet to write a demand letter in relation to the debt, Ms Karoki said: “We have discussed with Waititu’s family and agreed on how he will settle the balance.”

She said she received the money from Mr Waititu, through his company known as Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and a contractor named Testimony Enterprises Limited. She testified that the contractor, Mr Charles Chege Mbuthia, told her he was depositing the money as an agent of Mr Waititu.

“The owner of the company (Testimony) told me he was working for Waititu. Chege told me the payments were for the purchase of the hotel (Delta). I knew Chege and we were in the same building, Tusker House,” said Ms Karoki in her evidence. Pressed by the defence to prove that the contractor was Mr Waititu’s agent, the witness confirmed that there was no document or evidentiary proof of her claims.

She added that there was no indication the money paid by Testimony to her was for the purchase of Delta Hotel.

She further told the court that she was trading as Lake Naivasha Resort Ltd, which owned the Delta hotel.

The court heard that the sale agreement was signed between Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, represented by Mr Waititu, and Superiorfone Communication Ltd, which was represented by Ms Karoki and Ms Winnie Kariiyu. During cross-examination, she stated that the sale agreement was undated.

The witness said she is a businessperson in the hospitality sector and the chairperson of Superior Hotels comprising Masada Hotel, Lake Naivasha Resort, Hadassah Hotel, West Wood Hotel, Sweet Lake Resort and Pearl Palace.

Ms Karoki appeared in court as the 25th prosecution witness in the Sh588 million graft trial, where Mr Waititu is charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari, trading companies and county government procurement staff.