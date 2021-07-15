Masten Milimu Wanjala
Pool

News

Prime

How I killed 13 children: Man’s shock confession

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

In a blood-curdling confession, a young man has confessed to kidnapping and slaughtering at least 13 children in Nairobi and its environs as the capital reels under a spiralling wave of abductions.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. UDA claims Jubilee threatened its agents in Kiambaa

  2. Raila courts Nyanza governors ahead of regional meeting

  3. Kenya’s Covid positivity rate rises to 11.1pc

  4. Somalia ex-minister’s presidential quest tests rigid patriarchy

  5. Haitian police: president's assassination planned in Dominican Republic

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.