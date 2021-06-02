Fethullah Gulen
AFP

News

Prime

How Turkish intelligence kidnapped exiled billionaire cleric’s nephew in Nairobi

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Selahaddin had been battling plans to extradite him to Turkey on allegations that he was wanted for child molestation. 
  • The younger Gulen had filed a case at the Kiambu Law Courts challenging his extradition.

Turkish intelligence officials have revealed they kidnapped and flew home the nephew of an exiled cleric accused of leading a coup in the country.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Confirmed cases rise by 142

  2. Mali mother's 9 babies doing well in Morocco clinic

  3. Ruto’s call to uphold rule of law

  4. PRIME Police dig into life of suspected Amazon scam mastermind

  5. PRIME Blow to Wetang’ula in tussle for Ford-K control

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.