Abdullah Ocalan
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Turk’s commando-style snatch eerily similar to Ocalan’s 

By  Nyambega Gisesa

What you need to know:

  • Mr Ocalan, the founder of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), was one of the world’s most wanted fugitives.
  • Ocalan arrived in Nairobi looking for a place to hide as he sought asylum in various countries, including South Africa.

The dramatic capture of Turkish national Selahaddin Gulen in Nairobi on Tuesday calls to mind the arrest and extradition of Turkish rebel Abdullah Ocalan slightly over a decade ago.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Matiang'i declares May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd

  2. Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome

  3. TSC promotes more than 16,000 teachers

  4. Kenya launches first-ever wildlife census

  5. Government releases Sh7.5bn to schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.