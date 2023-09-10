How the military saved the day at KICC

About a month before the Africa Climate Summit that was held in Nairobi last week, President William Ruto summoned the top management of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to State House to brief him on preparations.

Even though the President had received reports from some officials that preparations were well underway, other sources — including intelligence reports— were less upbeat.

The tender to award the Sh450 million contract to the main contractor was in the pipeline, but the Head of State didn't want to be embarrassed on the world stage.

This was going to be the biggest event he had hosted in Nairobi since his election and he had no choice but to put his best foot forward.

Pool of activities at the KICC ahead of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23). Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The briefing set in motion a series of actions that would see the President personally oversee the planning.

Like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, who was heavily criticised by those around the presidency for involving the military in civilian affairs, Dr Ruto was not going to reinvent the wheel.

He appointed the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla to lead the planning, which saw KDF officers deployed at the KICC day and night, with the premier conference venue that is celebrating its 50th year shut down.

The President, a State House source told the Sunday Nation in confidence, was worried that KICC had not undergone a major refurbishment and a big event like the Africa Climate Summit would test it to the limit.

In ordering the military to move in, he was also waving off the need for lengthy procurement processes that attract all sorts of interests and court injunctions by those who lose out.

And with time running out, our sources said the President gave the KDF one month to get the place ready for visitors.

Local and international guests enjoy ultimate Magical Kenya experience at KICC

The last time the military took on such a task in Mr Kenyatta's second term was when he created the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) unit under Lt Mohamed Badi to run the city alongside the governor.

A deed of transfer removed a number of services from the governor's portfolio. Mr Kenyatta also had them take over management of the Kenya Meat Commission among other assignments.

Mr Ruto, driving a lean presidential motorcade, used to supervise the work himself. One such inspection took place on August 4.

"There was a day when he came at night and the communication team published photos; he didn't like it.

Most of the time he would come after midnight when everyone is at home and only the military was working,” a source close to the presidency, who requested anonymity, said.

He added: “KICC was renovated in record time under the supervision of General Ogolla, who had accompanied his boss there in the wee hours of the night."

Delegates gather during the Africa Climate Summit 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on September 4, 2023. Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

KDF mandate

Acting CEO of KICC Patricia Ondeng told the Sunday Nation that KDF was brought on board by the President to make the outcome "more attractive" and everything went well before and during the big event.

She clarified that the contractor was on course by the time the soldiers came in.

"KDF stepped in to expand the scope of works to include other areas that were not in the original scope of works. The contractors continued with KDF," she said.

To boost the country’s capacity, a Cabinet note on August 8 said the government had approved the elevation of the Bomas of Kenya to the status of an international convention.

"In a bid to position Kenya as a destination of choice for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism and cement its place as a diplomatic and commercial hub, Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC)," the release said.