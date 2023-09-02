Photos: Inside new-look KICC, set to host Africa Climate Summit

The government has finalised preparations and expressed confidence in its readiness to host the Africa Climate Summit and Africa Climate Week 2023.

The summit, which will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in the heart of Nairobi, has seen parts of the capital closed to the public.

The KICC, Harambee Avenue, Parliament Road, City Hall Way, Taifa Road and adjoining buildings marked 'red' have been declared a no-go zone for unaccredited delegates.

A spruced-up KICC ahead of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23), to be held in Nairobi from 4 to 6 September 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

With the government keen to impress the visiting leaders and delegates, some 4,000 security officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), General Service Unit (GSU), General Duty Police officers and the National Youth Service (NYS) have been deployed to ensure protocols and ground rules are followed.

"Police officers and marshals will be on hand to direct the movement and flow of people and vehicles in and out of the city. Those who wish to go about their daily activities in areas outside the red zone are free to do so and to cooperate with security officers if requested," said Interior PS Raymond Omollo, adding that members of the public working within the zone will be required to present their employee and official identification cards at the police barriers.

Specialised units have also been deployed at strategic locations to provide technical security support during this period, he added.

Ongoing session at the KICC Amphitheatre ahead of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23) that is to be held in Nairobi between September 4 and September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The facility, which was closed for renovations ahead of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23), was only open to journalists and delegates during the simulation test today.

The facility is as good as new. It smells of freshly renovated premises.

Fresh paint has been applied to the buildings and blocks that have survived the years.

With the sprucing up almost complete, various technical crews on the ground were testing their equipment.

Pool of activities at the KICC ahead of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23) that is to be held in Nairobi between September 4 and September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

A spruced-up KICC ahead of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23), to be held in Nairobi from 4 to 6 September 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Bored private security guards at the entrance to the amphitheatre occasionally shouted orders in their unfriendly voices to delegates passing through the entrance.

"I say leave everything metallic on this side," the security guard shouted, much to the astonishment of the mostly foreign delegates.

A vantage point view of the premises gives the impression of a place prepared for VIPs.

A security officer here, a security vehicle there, and uniformed marshals everywhere.