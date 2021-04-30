How shady deals at Kemsa fuelled US, Kenya HIV drugs row

Kemsa offices

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority's offices in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Deep-rooted corruption and lack of transparency may have cost the Kenya Medical Suppliers Authority a contract with the US Agency for International Development (USAid), denying more than 1.5 million HIV patients life-saving drugs.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Top teachers union official takes early retirement

  2. Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Six months on and no end in sight

  3. Understanding Philip Ochieng’s addiction to literature 

  4. PRIME Five locked-down counties snap up nearly half of vaccine doses

  5. PRIME Who killed these men?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.