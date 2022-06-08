How Sh600 million bounty led Kenyan journalist to his death

When the United States (US) department of state placed a $5 million (about Sh600 million) bounty for the capture of Mr Felicien Kabuga, then the most wanted suspect behind the 1994 Rwandan genocide, a Kenyan journalist William Munuhe Gichuki just like any other patriotic citizen was more than ready and willing to aid his arrest- and earn.

With his eyes fixed on the ultimate price, Mr Munuhe, then a freelance journalist penned a deal with the detectives from the Special Crime prevention unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to lure the suspect into their trap.

Coming from a humble background, Mr Munuhe, whose star in the journalism career was beginning to glow brighter decided to put his life on the line hoping to use the reward to turn his family’s fortunes.

However, were it not for the corrupt system that chose to protect the fugitive who was alleged to be in Kenya in around 2002, his dream would have come true.

In one of the most dangerous mission that he embarked on, Munuhe failed to deliver the fugitive by a whisker.

On January 14, 2003, the plan to set up the suspect to the police after meeting him in his house was foiled and the suspect ensured he paid the price.

The detectives, who were waiting for his signal in vain for three days, broke into his rented apartment only to find his body lying in a pool of blood inside his bedroom.

His eyes had been gorged out with his face disfigured with corrosive acid with signs of bullet wounds.

And with his death, his dreams of improving his family’s life also went down the drain.

After his death the US embassy through a press statement released on February 13, 2003 paid tribute to his family applauding Mr Munuhe for his courageous acts.

In the said statement released by the US embassy’s public affairs section on February 13, 2003, the US acknowledged that the Mr Munuhe had volunteered to share the information on the whereabouts of Mr Kabuga with the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), the body charged with investigating and prosecuting Mr Kabuga and other Rwanda genocide suspects under the United Nations Security Council.

It claimed that Mr Munuhe had raised concerns over his safety which caused the ICTR and the embassy staffers to maintain close contact with him.

The statement further explained that the US through the Reward for Justice Program would pay rewards to the individuals who would provide accurate information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

“When Mr Kabuga is finally captured, as we are certain he will be, the Rewards for Justice program will make its decisions about the distribution of the reward money,” read the statement.

However, 20 years later the family is still waiting for justice for their son.

His mother Lydia Wangui Gichuki who is now approaching 90 years is still hoping that the family will be compensated so that his son's wish to improve their standards can be fulfilled.

According to Ms Wangui, Munuhe who was the last born in the family of five siblings was the beacon of hope.

She explained that Munuhe was a bright and active child who had a promising future.

“The death of my son has caused me a lot of pain and anguish for many years. While waiting for his compensation, I have also lost my husband and daughter and I am afraid I may also die without seeing my son get his justice,” said Ms Wangui.

Born in January 15, 1975 at Muruguru village in Nyeri county, Mr Munuhe attended Muruguru Primary schools before joining Mathaitha Secondary school.

It was while at the school where got a passion for writing and immersed himself fully into article writing after secondary school after his parents failed to afford fees for college studies.

By the time of his death he was 27-years-old.

His mother is still living in the same timber house where he raised all his children including Munuhe.

The woman regularly visits the grave site in her small farm to mourn her deceased whose death remains a puzzle that is yet to be resolved.

The long wait for justice had seen his brother Josephat Muriithi file a petition before a Nakuru court seeking to have the fugitive declared dead so that the family can be compensated.

This was before Mr Kabuga was arrested by police in Paris 2020, after 25 years on the run and taken to international criminal court to face charges relating to crimes against humanity, and other serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Mr Muriithi has also visited the embassy at least twice in push for compensation but has always been turned away without any assurance.