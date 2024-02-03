Pineapples growing on Del Monte Kenya Limited farm

How Ruto’s Sh57 billion dams promise triggered in-fighting within Murang’a

An aerial view of pineapples growing on Del Monte Kenya Limited farm. There is huge interest in the Del Monte lands where more land is being targeted for both public and private takeovers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Ruto announced that Maragua's Sh900 million dam was complete and others worth Sh57 billion will be built in Maragua, Kangema, Kiharu and Kigumo constituencies to solve the water crisis in the region.
  • There is huge interest in the Del Monte lands where more land is being targeted for both public and private takeovers.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How Ruto’s Sh57bn dams promise rattled Murang’a

    Pineapples growing on Del Monte Kenya Limited farm

  2. PREMIUM Ruto faces Uhuru’s troubles

    Ruto and Uhuru

  3. PREMIUM From taboo to trend: Why the modern Kenyan man is in to skincare

    Grooming

  4. PREMIUM Maralal to Baragoi: The dreadful task of securing the highway of death

    Baragoi

  5. PREMIUM The secret behind Cape Verde's rise at Africa Cup of Nations