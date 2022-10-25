How Pakistani media reported journalist Arshad Sharif's killing

Mystery surrounds the circumstances that led to the death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, with the immediate former Prime Minister of the South Asian nation, Mr Imran Khan, describing it as a case of murder.

Sharif had “paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth — his life”, the former PM said according to Pakistani daily Dawn.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said there was a “long, grim record of violent tactics to silence journalists”, and urged the government to pursue an immediate, transparent inquiry into Sharif’s death.

Pakistani media reported that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing a petition seeking an inquiry into Sharif’s death, instructed representatives from the Foreign and Interior ministries to immediately meet the journalist’s family.

The News in Pakistan quoted local Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirming that Pakistan's ambassador to Kenya had identified the late journalist's body and that the legal process to repatriate it had started.

“The ongoing speculations about Sharif in the Pakistani media are regrettable,” Ms Aurangzeb said.

According to Pakistan Observer, the Pakistani mission in Kenya was informed that the body was at Chiromo Funeral Home in Nairobi.

It reported that the High Commissioner, along with the mission’s officers, positively identified the body at the mortuary. The investigative journalist was shot dead by police officers manning a roadblock on Magadi Road on Sunday night.