'Why was he killed?' Pakistanis react after top journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Nairobi

A senior Pakistani journalist, Mr Arshad Sharif, was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday night under unclear circumstances.

Early reports indicate that Mr Sharif was travelling back to Nairobi from Magadi with his driver when he met his death at a police road block. The car had been flagged down by officers, though the police are yet to officially comment on the matter.

His driver was reportedly injured and taken to hospital.

The news of his demise was first announced on social media by his wife Javeria Siddique, leading to a speculation frenzy as Pakistani netizens tried to make sense of his death.

I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.

Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.

Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the journalist’s family.

I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif's tragic death. May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 24, 2022

My brother my friend a great patriot and a courageous journalist arshad sharif is assassinated in Kenya..i am speechless …no words to express grief and sorrow — Sami Abraham (@samiabrahim) October 24, 2022

No words right now. Arshad Sharif the truth cost you your life. pic.twitter.com/XiIqiiqRjk — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 23, 2022

Arshad Sharif is no more,martyred 💔😭😭. A true patriotic Pakistani 💔. Sir,You will always be remembered as a loyal Pakistani who stood firm against all the mafias🥹😭. #arshadsharif pic.twitter.com/6LPhvjGqxR — Sheharyar Ch (@SheharyarCh1) October 23, 2022

#ArshadSharif was a fearless journalist and softhearted person. The tragic incident must be investigated and truth be shared with the Nation.Arshad Sharif lived a short but unforgettable life. He always challenged the mighty powers.May Allah grant him the highest place in heaven — Shahbaz Rana (@81ShahbazRana) October 24, 2022

Details on the circumstances surrounding his death remain scanty. The High Commission for Pakistan in Nairobi is yet to release any official communication on his death.

The award-winning journalist was vocally opposed to the ongoing political developments in Pakistan. Sharif specialized in investigative journalism and covered many political events in his country for national and international news organizations.

Sharif, a fierce critic of the Pakistani government, had left the country earlier this year after a series of sedition cases were filed against him.

The journalism fraternity in Pakistan is demanding an investigation into his death.

He was reportedly in Kenya for work.