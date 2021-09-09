JKIA
How over 10,000 Kenyans eyeing Saudi jobs got stranded in Nairobi

By  Mary Wambui

Undeterred by unending horror stories of slavery in the Gulf countries, thousands of Kenyans seeking migrant jobs in Saudi Arabia are stranded in Nairobi waiting for tickets to begin their contracts.

