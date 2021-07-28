Cotu puts firms recruiting Kenyans to Middle East ‘slavery’ on notice

Francis Atwoli

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli addresses journalists at his Tom Mboya Labour College office in Kisumu on February 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Employment agencies taking Kenyans to work in the Middle East have been put on notice for facilitating what Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) on Wednesday termed as “modern slavery”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.