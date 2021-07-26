Joy for Mombasa family as kin stuck in Saudia for two years returns

Francina Magati Breaks down as she spoke to the press after a successful return from Saudi Arabia where she was stranded since 2019. She had gone seeking greener pastures but things changed after she fell ill.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

A family in Miritini, Mombasa County, could not hold back their tears of joy as they welcomed back home their kin who had been stuck in Saudi Arabia for two years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.