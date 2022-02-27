Charles Njonjo

Former Attorney General Charles Njonjo makes his remarks during the 50th Anniversary memorial service for the late Thomas Joseph Mboya held at the Holy Family Basilica on July 5, 2019.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Njonjo, working with politicians, silenced the karafuu whistleblowers

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • So lucrative was the illicit trade in the Indian Ocean and between July 1970 and June 1971, the Zanzibari government had intercepted $4.7m worth of cloves. 
  • Top  politicians and civil servants were reaping big — until a dozen Kenyans were arrested in Zanzibar and were headed for the hangman’s noose.



 

Abu Somo was walking rather fast in the court corridors in the company of his lawyers when it happened. Within minutes, he had physically been attacked by Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Mathenge, causing a commotion in the court corridors. Mathenge, intensely irked or looking for combat, had swung his briefcase and it neatly landed on Somo’s face with a thud.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.