How Kogelo town roared back to life during Ogolla's burial

The burial ceremony of Chief of General Staff General Francis Ogolla momentarily reawakened the sleepy town of Kogelo following a few years of slumber.

The day the curtain fell on Mama Sarah Obama’s sojourn on earth, residents say, is the day the lights dimmed on Kogelo.

The trading centre, which shot to fame way back in 2004 when the former US President Barrack Obama was elected as the Senator of Illinois State, seemingly went back to being the sleepy town it was, following the demise of Mama Sarah.

Kogelo’s fortunes shot up when Mr Obama decided to trace his father’s roots to Kenya, a mission that would later see Kogelo, metamorphose from a village market with dusty roads and no electricity to a trading centre with global limelight.

Kogelo became a household name for the entire period Mr Obama served as a senator and also as the president of the United States.

Journalists - both local and foreign - tourists, foreign dignitaries, senior government officials visited the town in droves to experience the backyard of the first African American to lead the world’s super power.

However, all these heightened activities fizzled out after Mama Sarah passed away and Mr Obama’s second and final term as President of the United States of America ended.

Kogelo suddenly disappeared from the scene.

So when the Kenya Defence Forces shifted the burial ceremony venue for the fallen CDF Ogolla from Nduru Primary School to Senator Barrack Obama Primary School, Kogelo, just like a dormant volcano, the town roared back to life, albeit temporarily.

The deafening roars of military helicopters, the long convoys of cars and the huge number of mourners trooping to the venue, appeared to have breathed fresh air into the lungs of a dying Kogelo.

“I must admit that I have sold more than ever for the past three days. Vehicles and motorcycles that have been refilling at my station are countless, business was good,” says Mr John Otieno, who operates a filling station in Kogelo town.

He went on, “When I heard over the the radio that the burial ceremony would be conducted here, I felt, in as much as we are grieving our gallant son, that a window of opportunity had been opened for us.”

A number of young people in the town also reaped big from the numerous casual labour opportunities that KDF offered.

“The pay was fair for those who were hired to clear the school compound of overgrown bushes. The work was so intense, and within one day, the work was done,” said Mr Sylvester Owino, who was among those that benefited.

Local catering service providers also made a kill.

“All the labourers who were hired to work during the preparation were fed. From April 20, we were hired to cook for them. For the two days we cooked for thousands of people who attended the burial ceremony,” said Ms Winnie Awino, who runs a catering business.

The burial committee also bought animals, especially cows as well

chicken from the local community.

“Personally, I sold two cows, and I must admit the pay was good,” said Joseph Okidi from Kogelo.

Other than the economic aspect, Kogelo’s social vibrancy was also rekindled by the number of dignitaries who visited to pay last respect to the fallen CDF.