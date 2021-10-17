Jomo Kenyatta and Aden Abdulle Osman
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Jomo Kenyatta stopped a wily British attempt to dismember Kenya

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The maritime dispute is not the first time Kenya and Somalia are squabbling over borders.
  • Jomo Kenyatta refused to cede any part of Kenya to Somalia and it seems his son will follow suit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta perhaps knows this story better than I do. It could be one of those fireside stories he heard from his father while growing up in Ichaweri – and it is about the Somalia border question.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.