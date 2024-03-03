Thomas Obure

How David Gakuyo’s Ekeza Sacco ripped me off my hard-earned South African cobbler money

Thomas Obure who lost Sh336,900 he had saved in Ekeza Sacco while working in South Africa speaks during an interview at Nation Centre on February 27, 2024.


 

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Obure would send money from South Africa to his brother’s mobile money wallet which he deposited in his Ekeza account.
  • After two years of saving, Obure felt it was time to come back home, borrow Sh1 million from Ekeza Sacco and buy a matatu.

