How Covid has shaped businesses, households two years on  

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The ripple effect is immense on thousands of families whose breadwinners have lost livelihoods as drivers, conductors and touts.
  • Other businesses that also rely on the sector such as hawking, kiosks, eateries, garages and car washes have also felt the pinch.

At about 10am on Tuesday morning, Mr Nicolas Motende, a matatu driver, walked around the Tea Room matatu terminus in Nairobi, chatting with colleagues and observing how passengers were boarding vehicles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.