Report: Women bore the brunt of Covid-related job losses

By  Esther Nyandoro

What you need to know:

  • Data from the World Development Report, 2022, reveal unequal impact of the Covid-19 crisis, with 11 percentage gap in job losses between women and men.
  • In 2021, the Global Gender Gap Report had shown that economic participation was the second-largest gender gap, with women’s under-representation in the job market being one of the biggest sources of inequality.

More women than men lost their jobs at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, resulting in widening gender gap and increasing inequality within and across countries.

