Gavel
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Housegirl loses bid to seize her wealthy ex-employer’s property

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A former househelp’s bid to be declared a wife of her wealthy ex-employer citing their secretive love affair has been rejected by court.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.