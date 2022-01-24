Prideinn Paradise Beach Resort

Children play in a swimming pool at Prideinn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa on November 23 last year. The average occupancy in hotels has nosedived from 90 per cent in December to between 30 and 40 per cent.

Hoteliers face tough times as low season hits tourism hard

By  Winnie Atieno

Bed occupancy rates in hotels at the coast have dropped sharply following onset of the tourism low season, hitting operators hard and putting thousands of jobs at risk.

