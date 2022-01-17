How to travel without breaking the bank 

  • The key to achieving any goals is having a proper plan, and travelling is no different.
  • Planning travel months before it happens gives you ample time to decide on activities to do during the travel, a wider pool of accommodation and travel options and most importantly, enough time to pool your resources.
  • Booking flights earlier is also cheaper.

It’s ‘Njaanuary’, and a vacation is probably the last thing on your mind right now. And rightly so, because you have to meet your essential needs first, right? However, travel experts believe that even a January vacation is possible as it all boils down to planning. 

