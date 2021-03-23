Intensive Care Unit
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Hospitals charge hefty fees for ICU beds amid biting shortage

logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale  &  Elizabeth Merab

Private hospitals are demanding deposits of up to Sh600,000 before admitting Covid-19 patients amid a scramble by the critically ill for limited Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

Related

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.