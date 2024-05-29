Hiker Kirui Cheruiyot's body to be left on Mt. Everest, family says

The body of Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, the Kenyan climber who died on Mount Everest on 22 May, will remain where he died, the family said on Wednesday.

The family described the situation as painful, citing the risk involved in retrieving the body.

"Following the death of Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui on Mount Everest on 22 May 2024, the family has taken the difficult decision to let his body remain on Mt Everest. This decision was taken after extensive consultation and careful consideration of all the circumstances," the statement said.

"Cheruiyot fell into a crevasse 48 metres from the summit (8,848 metres) and retrieving his body from that height would be risky for the rescue team and the family does not wish to endanger any lives. Cheruiyot had a deep love for the mountains and they loved him in return. We find solace in knowing that he is resting in his happy place," they added.

It is estimated that nearly 200 bodies of the 330 climbers who died on the world's highest mountain remain on Everest.

It costs about Sh9 million to retrieve a body, as it takes about eight people to scale up to carry it, and most families who lose their loved ones prefer to leave them there.

Cheruiyot Kirui's family added that they appreciate the love and condolences they have received from relatives, friends and the community, including the KCB Group where Kirui worked.









"We know that our son was truly loved and we thank Seven Summit Treks for their support, information and guidance during this time. We also pray for the family of Nawang Sherpa who is still missing. May they find peace," the family said.

A memorial service will be held in Nairobi and Chepterit village in Nandi County, details of which will be announced in due course.

On April 18, Cheruiyot Kirui posted on his page that he was on a mission to climb Mount Everest in the Himalayas without supplemental oxygen.

He was a mountaineering enthusiast, an avid runner, a banker and a writer, and many who knew him described him as a man of few words.

The summit of Mt. Everest is approximately 29,029 feet above sea level and is the highest point on earth, located in the 'Death Zone' where oxygen is scarce and a near-vertical face climb must be made using ropes one at a time.

Cheruiyot, who was a banker, launched "Big Project 2024: Everest No-Ox', which piqued this writer's curiosity to follow him on his journey to the unimaginable.

He loved climbing mountains and this was no ordinary climb, but this time without oxygen.

He wrote: "So far, two per cent of Everest summits have been done without supplemental oxygen (no African yet), can we squeeze into this group? Let's see how it unfolds".

In September last year, he became the first African to climb the 8,163 metre Manaslu without supplemental oxygen. He has also done several speed climbs of Mt Kilimanjaro which is 5,895m in just 15 hours ascending and descending.

He has also done the Rwenzori, Mt Stanley which is 5,109m which took over six days. Cheruiyot has also done 20 ascents of Mt Kenya, setting course records on the three main routes, the most outstanding being the Sirimon route which took him 2 hours 56 minutes.

He has also completed several ultra-marathons, which are recorded in his book "ULTRAMARATHON: THE STORY OF TOR DES GÉANTS".

In September 2017, he participated in the Beskidy Ultra Trail in Poland (96 km, 4,900 m of altitude), before taking part in the Tor des Geants (Tour of the Giants) in the Italian Alps in September 2019 (356 km, 27,000 m of altitude), captured in his book - Completed the No Business 100 in the USA in 2018 (166 km, 3,900 m of altitude).

In October 2021, he participated in the Cappadocia Ultra Trail, Turkey (121km, 3,600m altitude).

Cheruiyot finished second in the Ultra Trail Chiang Mai, Thailand (160km, 6,100m) in August 2022.

According to a source who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, Cheruiyot admitted that he was going on a dangerous mission and wasn't sure if he would come back alive.

"We had a conversation about his mission before he left. He was a man of few words who always wanted to push himself to the limit and he revealed that he was on a mission to reach the top of the mountain without oxygen...... truly he died a warrior," the source said.