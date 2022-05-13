High Court orders state to disclose details of Sh450bn SGR deal
The High Court has ordered the government to provide two activists with agreements on the construction of Sh450 billion Standard Gauge Railway line project.
Justice John Mativo further issued an order declaring that failure by the Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki, Transport and National Treasury Principal Secretaries to provide information sought by Mr Khelef Khalifa and Mr Wanjiru Gikonyo is a violation of the activists' right of access to information.
More to follow