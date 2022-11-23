Health ministry recalls HIV drug supplied by Kemsa

Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth.

By  Nation Reporter

The government has recalled HIV drug manufactured by Universal Corporation Limited. 

The Ministry of Health said the Tenofovir\Lamivudine\Dolutegravir  300/300/50mg (TDL) tablets have been recalled over complaints of discolouration. 

In a statement, the ministry said quality analysis and implications on clients’ safety is ongoing. 

Acting Director General for Health Patrick Amoth said there are sufficient national stocks of HIV tablets from other manufacturers.


