Head of President Ruto's media team David Mugonyi lands top CA job

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has given the go-ahead for the appointment of President William Ruto's aide, Head of the Presidential Communication Service, David Mugonyi, as the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Mr Mugonyi's selection follows an interview process in which 35 candidates were considered.

The Board, chaired by Ms Mary Mungai, cited Mr Mugonyi's outstanding qualifications and experience as the deciding factors in his favour.

The appointment was formalised by a letter from the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Mr Felix Koskei, dated December 19, conveying the government's approval of Mr Mugonyi's new position.

“We note that the CA Board of Directors conducted interviews for the position of Director General, and that Mr. David Mugonyi has emerged as the best candidate for the position. We further note that the Board has sought concurrence for the appointment of Mr David Mugonyi as the Authority's Director General. In view of the foregoing, and in furtherance of circulars nos. OP/CAB.9/1A dated 25th November 2022 and 3rd April 2023 respectively, concurrence is hereby given for the appointment of Mr David Mugonyi as Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya. Kindly proceed and take appropriate action to formalise the appointment,” read part of the letter signed by Mr Koskei.

The new Director General is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the ICT sector in the country.

CS Owalo said the appointment was a critical step in implementing an investment promotion and facilitation framework to attract diverse local and international investors.

Mr Mugonyi, a former journalist with the Nation Media Group, is expected to lead the Communications Authority of Kenya into a new era of technological advancement and regulatory efficiency.

He has been an ally of President Ruto since he was elected the deputy president in 2012.

He replaces Ezra Chiloba, who stepped down in October.