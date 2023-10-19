CA boss Ezra Chiloba resigns in wake of abuse of office allegations
Ezra Chiloba has resigned as Communications Authority (CA) director general following allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest.
Last month, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched an investigation into Mr Chiloba, weeks after he was suspended from his post.
Mr Chiloba was suspended indefinitely from his role in mid-September following allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest.
More follows.