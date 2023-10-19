CA boss Ezra Chiloba resigns in wake of abuse of office allegations

Suspended Communications Authority of Kenya Director-General Ezra Chiloba

He denies being both seller and buyer in a Sh25 million mortgage loan.

Ezra Chiloba has resigned as Communications Authority (CA) director general following allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest. 

Last month, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched an investigation into Mr Chiloba, weeks after he was suspended from his post.

Mr Chiloba was suspended indefinitely from his role in mid-September following allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest.

More follows.


