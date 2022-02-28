Governors’ demands for next President

Martin Wambora

Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora addresses journalists at Delta House in Nairobi in January.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation

By  Gitonga Marete

The Council of Governors wants a committee akin to the defunct Transition Authority formed to manage the transfer of functions and funds to counties and the appointment of a Secretary of Devolution at the National Treasury in the new administration.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.