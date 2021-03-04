Governments put on high alert as fake Covid vaccines emerge

Covid vaccines

A medical worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Governments across the world — including Kenya — have been put on high alert following the unearthing of fake Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa and China.

Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine | AFP

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Governments across the world — including Kenya — have been put on high alert following the unearthing of fake Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa and China.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. States warned of fake Covid vaccines

  2. Sonko: A tale of conflicting medical reports

  3. Catholic doctors say Covid vaccine ' not necessary'

  4. Kenya records 528 new Covid-19 cases

  5. Locust crisis calm in East Africa, says Fao

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.