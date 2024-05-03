Government opens 115 IDP camps for flood victims - Kindiki

The government has opened 115 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 19 counties to house people affected by the ongoing floods.

So far, the camps are hosting 27,586 people.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, in a statement Friday said severe weather has so far killed 210 people.

“The government is currently making specific interventions to meet the supply of food which include rice and beans totalling 336,000 kilogrammes,” a statement by the Ministry of Interior read in part.

"There is a need for more food, medical kits, and non-food items in affected Counties and where search and rescue operations are still ongoing including, Garissa, Kiambu, Migori, Narok, Kajiado, West Pokot, Nyeri, Siaya, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, and Tana River Counties," he said.

Some of the affected counties include; Busia, Homabay, Kisumu, Machakos, Nairobi, Nakuru and Murang'a.

Rescue operations

Rescue operations are currently ongoing in Garissa, Kiambu, Migori, Narok, Kajiado, West Pokot, Nyeri, Siaya, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga and Tana River counties.

“A favourable weather forecast in the North Eastern (Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa) and South Eastern (Taita Taveta, Kitui, Tana River) regions sets the stage for post-flood recovery initiatives in public works, the reconstruction of schools, repairs to water treatment systems, road repairs and improvements to the accessibility of social and economic facilities over the weekend,” the statement further revealed.

Continuous heavy rains

The continuing heavy rains in the vast central region and the overflowing of the Seven Forks dams are causing potential flooding in the Tana Delta, affecting Garissa, Tana River and Lamu counties.

The government also ordered people living within 30 metres of rivers and other waterways across the country to leave immediately for their safety.

“Mandatory evacuation along rivers in Nairobi County (Mathare, Ngong, and Nairobi Rivers) is ongoing with the Government facilitating logistical support, temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected,” the statement read.

“At the same time, despite sunny intervals in the Coast region, Tropical Cyclone Hidaya is forecasted to bring strong winds and large ocean waves, with heavy rainfall starting Sunday, May 5,” the statement added.

Thunderstorms

A total of 33 counties have also been listed as experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

They include; Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyandarua); Eastern,Machakos,Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Marsabit, Rift Valley; Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia, Narok.

Others are; Western Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homabay. Nairobi County was also listed.

“Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, riparian areas, and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments, and ravines,” the CS added.