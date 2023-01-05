Government issues alert over sale of dog meat in Kenya

Kenyans have been put on notice over suspected dog slaughter and the sale of the meat in the country. This comes after a video of a man skinning a dog went viral on social media.

“Your attention is drawn to a social media post on suspected dog slaughter and sale of the meat to the public. Whereas it is not possible to identify the area where this criminal activity took place, it is important to take quick and decisive action to protect consumers and meat trade in the country,” Dr Obadiah Njagi who is the director of veterinary services at the State Depart of Livestock at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock development highlighted in an official alert to county directors of veterinary services.

He reminded that dog is not a declared food animal in the country as per section 2 of the Meat Control Act Cap 356.

“This, therefore, makes it illegal for any person to slaughter any undeclared animal and offer the meat for sale to unsuspecting customers.

This also constitutes fraud and in addition, consumers of such meat are exposed to zoonotic diseases arising from the consumption of uninspected meat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), zoonotic diseases (also known as zoonoses) are caused by germs that spread between animals and people.

Harmful germs

“Zoonotic diseases are caused by harmful germs like viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi.

These germs can cause many different types of illnesses in people and animals, ranging from mild to serious illnesses and even death.

Animals can sometimes appear healthy even when they are carrying germs that can make people sick, depending on the zoonotic disease,” the CDC explains while adding that scientists estimate that more than six out of every ten known infectious diseases in people can be spread from animals, and three out of every four new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) agrees.

“Zoonotic diseases represent a major public health problem around the world due to our close relationship with animals in agriculture, as companions and in the natural environment

Zoonoses can also cause disruptions in the production and trade of animal products for food and other uses, “WHO experts point out while further explaining that zoonotic diseases comprise a large percentage of all newly identified infectious diseases as well as many existing ones.

“Some diseases, such as HIV, begin as a zoonosis but later mutate into human-only strains. Other zoonoses can cause recurring disease outbreaks, such as Ebola virus disease and salmonellosis.

Global pandemics

Still others, such as the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, have the potential to cause global pandemics.”

This is why Dr Njagi has asked county directors to be very careful.

“I would like to request you to be extra vigilant to activities conducted by such unscrupulous persons. This is by ensuring that all meat offered for consumption in your respective counties is slaughtered in approved slaughterhouses, duly inspected, stamped and transported under the control of the inspecting officers, the director of veterinary services in the country told his team," Dr Njagi said.