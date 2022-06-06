Nyandarua residents in shock as police arrest 'samosa' vendor for selling dog meat

Wanjohi residents in Kipipiri are an angry lot after they discovered that the man selling them juicy meat delicacies has been slaughtering dogs.

The man, Ndirangu Wahome had perfected the art of snack making and roasting that his customers at Wanjohi Market would call him complaining of his lateness while others would flood his house for the snacks.

“The samosa had a unique alluring taste with an equally enticing colour, we never suspected it was dog meat. He was also selling fried, boiled and roasted pieces of meat. I felt like vomiting on learning what I have been consuming.

"It is disgusting. I wonder where he got the baking and roasting skills. He is a person I have known since childhood and could not suspect he could be in such mischief,” said vendor Jack Karanja.

The residents were convinced that the man bought the meat from local butcheries and at the slaughterhouse.

They were shocked when the man was arrested by police on Sunday, and slaughtered dog remains found in his house.

Kipipiri Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Rashid Juma said the police are investigating how long the suspect has been in the business.

“We have arrested the man but I suspect he is not normal, a normal man cannot engage in such a business. We want to understand for how long he has been in the business, where he gets the dogs, and the motive,” said the police boss.

During the arrest, police recovered a slit dog head, utensils he had used in the cooling and roasting the meat, bloodstained knives, panga and sufuria, and a wire the police believes he uses in trapping the dogs.

“We also recovered about ten grams of bhang and there was also a dog in the compound which we believe was intended for slaughter. He will appear in court soon we are done with our investigations,” said the police boss.