Government intervenes to save Kenyan from Saudi hangman

Kenyan government on Monday announced that it was in diplomatic talks with its counterpart from Saudi Arabia to rescind the imminent execution of a Kenyan who has been in jail for 13 years over the killing of his workmate.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei in a statement announced that the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had agreed to the Kenyan request to suspend the execution of Stephen Bertrand Munyakho to allow further negotiations.

Mr Munyakho was set to be executed on Wednesday, May, 15 this year for the murder of his colleague identified as Abdul Halim Mujahid Makrad Saleh on April 9, 2011.

''I am deeply grateful to inform you that authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have kindly granted our request to postpone the impending execution of Stephen Munyakho (now known as Abdulkareem), to allow for further negotiations between all parties," Mr Sing’oei said.

He said the Kenyan government was pegging on the cordial relationship it has with Saudi Arabia to resolve the matter, noting that religious leaders will spearhead the negotiations.

''As we devise strategies to bring this matter to a more acceptable conclusion, and thereby giving both families the closure they so urgently need and deserve, we shall continue to lean on the warm and solid friendship that we have with our Saudi partners, as well as on the goodwill of all Kenyans.

"In the coming days, we shall be engaging stakeholders in Nairobi and Riyadh, including representations from our religious leadership, to agree on the next urgent steps,” Mr Sing’oei said.

Since the imminent execution of Mr Munyakho was made official as per sharia law by the Saudi Arabia government, the family of Stephen Munyakho has been fundraising for nearly Sh150 million to rescind the execution.

The troubles facing Mr Munyakho started in 2011 when he had an altercation with Abdul Halim Mujahid Makrad Saleh whom he worked with in a warehouse.

An alleged scuffle would later lead to the death of Halim and years later, Munyakho was found liable.